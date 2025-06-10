$1.2M-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold by Cranberry Township 7-Eleven

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — We have a winner!

Pennsylvania Lottery says two winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets from Monday’s drawing will split a jackpot prize of roughly $2,325,690.

One of those tickets was sold by the 7-Eleven at 4501 Glen Eden Road in Cranberry Township. The other was sold at a Giant Eagle in Erie County.

Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five balls drawn, 4-7-17-27-36, to win individual prizes of $1,162,845, less applicable withholding, Pennsylvania Lottery says.

Until the tickets are validated and the prizes are claimed, the winners are not known, Pennsylvania Lottery says. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date, and any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Pennsylvania Lottery tells anyone with a jackpot-winning Cash Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket to contact their nearest Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481.

The 7-Eleven and Giant Eagle locations will each earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets, Pennsylvania Lottery says.

