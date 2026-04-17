Woman injured in head-on crash in Moon Township speaks out after charges are filed

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman hurt in a violent head-on crash says she’s still living with the injuries and the trauma months later.

“My life will never be the same. I haven’t been able to live my normal life since the accident. I’m scared to drive,” Samantha Sillman said.

On Wednesday, police charged Jason Faulkner in connection with that February crash along Montour Run Road in Moon Township.

An officer on the scene said they found marijuana in Faulkner’s jacket and blood tests show he had been drinking.

Sillman showed Channel 11 what the crash did to her car.

The front of it was flattened and the windshield was shattered.

Sillman says she now has a plate and screws in her arm.

Doctors say she may never regain full function of her wrist.

Sillman says her boyfriend suffered a head injury and neither has been able to return to work.

She now has this message to the man who hit them.

“We could have been killed. It could have been a lot worse. I just really hope that he learns his lesson,” Sillman.

A date for Faulkner’s preliminary hearing hasn’t been set, but Sillman says she plans to be there.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the couple.

Click here if you would like to donate.

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