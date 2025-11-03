$1.2M winning lottery ticket sold at Westmoreland County truck stop

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.2 million was sold in Westmoreland County for Saturday’s drawing.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers, 17, 20, 21, 30, 37 and 38, securing the jackpot prize of $1.2 million, minus applicable taxes.

Smithton Truck & Auto Plaza, located at 138 Motordrome Road in South Huntingdon Township, sold the winning ticket and will receive a $10,000 bonus.

The identity of the winner remains unknown until the prize is claimed and the ticket is validated.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes, and it is advised that winning tickets purchased at a retailer be signed immediately.

More than 43,200 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the same drawing.

