14 charged in connection with alleged Western Pennsylvania fentanyl, cocaine trafficking operation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Beaver County man and more than a dozen others have been charged for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced on Tuesday.

Korrtezz Martin, 34, and 13 alleged co-conspirators are accused of trafficking pressed fentanyl pills and cocaine in Beaver, Allegheny and Washington counties between April 2023 and August 2024. Ten of the 14 were taken into custody on Tuesday.

Martin, who was arrested on Tuesday, is charged with possession with intent to distribute, criminal conspiracy, corrupt organizations, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activity, illegal firearms possession and criminal use of a communication facility. He is being held on $500,000 bail.

The investigating grand jury found that Martin was at the top of a drug distribution chain employing a network of runners, according to the attorney general’s office. Throughout the investigation, officials determined Martin and his accomplices were upper-level dealers in the region.

“Our Bureau of Narcotics Investigation worked diligently to identify the leader of this criminal enterprise and his conspirators, which resulted in charges that put a stop to this network of fentanyl dealers,” Sunday said. “Drug traffickers push poisons into our communities without a care for the lives put at risk. My office will continue to vigorously prosecute traffickers who value dollars over human lives.”

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police, Drug Enforcement Agency’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program, Beaver County District Attorney’s Office and Beaver County Drug Task Force assisted in Tuesday’s arrests.

The attorney general’s office announced charges against the other defendants:

Edward Reynolds, 33, Dion Eberhardt, 35, Mara Hieber, 29, Michael Motton, 34, Daphne Scott, 51, Victoria Jones, 31, Chelsea Durr, 33, Breanna Lewandowski, 21, Tyler McQuaid, 36, Jack Balser, 31 and Katrina Balser, 35: Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and deliver, criminal conspiracy of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, corrupt organizations and dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activity. Following their arrests, bail was set at $500,000 for Scott, $250,000 for Motton, $150,000 for McQuaid, $125,000 for Jack Balser, $100,000 for Katrina Balser, and $50,000 for Jones and Durr.

Timothy Namath, 40: Possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, criminal conspiracy of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, corrupt organizations, dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activity, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

Courtney Goode, 30: Corrupt organizations and dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activity. Goode is being held on $100,000 bail.

Senior Deputy Attorney General Kara Cotter of the Drug Strike Force Section is prosecuting the case.

The attorney general’s office noted that criminal charges and any discussion thereof are merely allegations, and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

