15 Pittsburgh schools ranked among ‘America’s Healthiest Schools’

More than a dozen public schools in Pittsburgh are being recognized for their dedication to health.

Fifteen schools, all part of the Pittsburgh Public Schools district, rank among 1,120 schools nationwide on the 2025 list of America’s Healthiest Schools, presented by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

The award celebrates schools’ commitment to fostering the health and well-being of students, staff and families.

“We’re incredibly proud of our schools for their ongoing commitment to creating healthy, supportive learning environments,” said PPS Superintendent Dr. Wayne N. Walters.

Pittsburgh Public Schools’ honorees were recognized across nine health-related categories:

Pittsburgh Arsenal 6–8: School Health Services, Local Wellness Policy, Improving Nutrition & Food Access, Bolstering Physical Education & Activity, Enriching Health Education, Promoting Tobacco-Free Schools, Increasing Family & Community Engagement

School Health Services, Local Wellness Policy, Improving Nutrition & Food Access, Bolstering Physical Education & Activity, Enriching Health Education, Promoting Tobacco-Free Schools, Increasing Family & Community Engagement Pittsburgh Arsenal PreK-5: Bolstering Physical Education & Activity

Bolstering Physical Education & Activity Pittsburgh Banksville K-5: Bolstering Physical Education & Activity

Bolstering Physical Education & Activity Pittsburgh Brookline PreK-8: School Health Services, Physical Education & Activity, Health Education, Staff Well-Being

School Health Services, Physical Education & Activity, Health Education, Staff Well-Being Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8: School Health Services, Physical Education & Activity, Health Education, Staff Well-Being

School Health Services, Physical Education & Activity, Health Education, Staff Well-Being Pittsburgh Faison K–5: School Health Services

School Health Services Pittsburgh King PreK-8: School Health Services, Local Wellness Policy, Nutrition & Food Access, Staff Well-Being, Family & Community Engagement

School Health Services, Local Wellness Policy, Nutrition & Food Access, Staff Well-Being, Family & Community Engagement Pittsburgh Mifflin PreK-8: Physical Education & Activity, Social-Emotional Health & Learning, Staff Well-Being

Physical Education & Activity, Social-Emotional Health & Learning, Staff Well-Being Pittsburgh Miller PreK-5: School Health Services, Physical Education & Activity, Health Education

School Health Services, Physical Education & Activity, Health Education Pittsburgh Morrow PreK–8: Physical Education & Activity

Physical Education & Activity Pittsburgh Perry High School: All-Star Status (All Categories)

All-Star Status (All Categories) Pittsburgh Phillips K–5: School Health Services, Local Wellness Policy, Nutrition & Food Access, Physical Education & Activity, Health Education, Social-Emotional Health & Learning, Staff Well-Being, Family & Community Engagement

School Health Services, Local Wellness Policy, Nutrition & Food Access, Physical Education & Activity, Health Education, Social-Emotional Health & Learning, Staff Well-Being, Family & Community Engagement Pittsburgh Pioneer: School Health Services, Physical Education & Activity

School Health Services, Physical Education & Activity Pittsburgh Sterrett 6–8: School Health Services, Nutrition & Food Access

School Health Services, Nutrition & Food Access Pittsburgh Sunnyside PreK-8: School Health Services

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group