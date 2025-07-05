15-year-old boy injured in an overnight Homestead shooting

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A teen was hurt in an overnight shooting in Allegheny County.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, 911 officials were notified of a shooting at the intersection of 11th Avenue and Amity Street in Homestead at 10:45 p.m.

When first responders got on scene, they found shell casings but no shooting victim.

Then, around 1 a.m., police say the victim, a 15-year-old boy, arrived at a hospital by private means, shot in the upper arm. He’s in stable condition.

ACPD detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

