$1.5M grant to help expand economic opportunities in local coal communities

The Westmoreland-Fayette Workforce Investment Board received $1.5 million on Tuesday from the Appalachian Regional Commission’s POWER Initiative.

This funding will support the new Regional Health Care Employment Ecosystem (RHEE) Collaborative, aimed at expanding health care workforce pathways in 14 coal-impacted counties across Pennsylvania.

The POWER Initiative directs federal resources to Appalachian coal communities to expand economic opportunities. Its goals include creating high-quality, in-demand jobs in multiple industries, attracting new private investment and providing comprehensive workforce services and skills training.

The RHEE Collaborative will specifically align programs with industry needs, expand training opportunities and connect residents to health care and other in-demand career pathways, officials say.

“RHEE is designed to meet residents where they are and connect them to career pathways that match employer demand,“ WFWIB Executive Director Janet Ward said. ”This project is driven by both helping people identify career opportunities and connecting them to the training and support they need through our local workforce system.“

The WFWIB will collaborate with several partner organizations on this project. These include the Tri-County Workforce Investment Board, Southwest Corner Workforce Development Board and Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development Board.

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