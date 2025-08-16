2 Pittsburgh residents accused of sexually exploiting a child

PITTSBURGH — Two Pittsburgh residents have been federally indicted on charges of sexual exploitation of children, Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Friday.

The six-count indictment names Karen R. Allen, 37, and James Clark, 38, and alleges that the pair coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct on multiple occasions in August 2024 to produce visual depictions of this conduct.

Allen and Clark face a minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, along with a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

The FBI conducted the investigation leading to the indictment. This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

