ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato announced Wednesday that 16 communities have been selected for the first round of the Main Streets Allegheny Technical Assistance Program.

The program represents a $1.5 million investment over three years, providing municipalities with planning support and hands-on guidance to strengthen commercial districts and help local businesses grow.

The initiative is part of Main Streets Allegheny, an effort totaling more than $5 million in countywide investment across more than 30 municipalities. The program is administered by Allegheny County Economic Development, with grant and program funding provided by the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County. About half of the selected municipalities previously received county implementation grants earlier this year.

“Our Main Streets are the heart of our communities. They’re where neighbors connect, small businesses grow, and local economies thrive,” Innamorato said. “Through this program, we’re giving communities the tools and support they need to build on their strengths and create new opportunities for residents and businesses.”

Four municipalities were selected for the strategic planning track: Carnegie, Crafton, Homestead and Swissvale. These four communities will receive a business district strategic action plan to establish priorities and outline next steps.

Lloyd Cunningham, council president in Homestead, pointed to the impact the assistance will have on local efforts. “Homestead business district has real momentum, and this program gives us the expertise to build a plan that keeps it going,” Cunningham said. “With this support, we can strengthen the small businesses already here and make Homestead a place where new ones want to open.”

Twelve other municipalities will participate in the technical assistance track to build upon active business district initiatives. Those communities include Avalon, Bellevue, Bridgeville, Castle Shannon, Coraopolis, East McKeesport, Elizabeth, Glassport, Millvale, Stowe, Verona and West View. Fourth Economy Consulting and evolveEA will deliver the program services, accompanied by additional consultants specializing in grant writing and marketing.

Beyond direct consulting for the 16 municipalities, the initiative includes an information network open to all Allegheny County communities. The county established the network to share business district best practices, host forums and provide local leaders with networking opportunities.

Allegheny County Economic Development Director Lauren Connelly noted the connection between commercial areas and broader regional growth. “Strong business districts are essential to healthy local economies,” Connelly said. “By providing communities with targeted planning and technical expertise, we’re helping them attract investment, support business growth, and turn their plans into results.”

The technical assistance component builds on existing county awards granted earlier this year. In 2026, Main Streets Allegheny funded 84 projects countywide, including 22 implementation grants worth $1,423,997 for physical improvements such as streetscapes, sidewalks, parklets, murals and gateway projects. The county also distributed 62 event and district activation grants totaling $943,889, aimed at supporting community festivals, night markets, cultural pop-ups and seasonal gatherings. Officials estimate these collective initiatives have assisted approximately 1,000 small and local businesses throughout the county.

To learn more about the program, click here .

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