PITTSBURGH — It will be a wet and windy Thanksgiving.

Widespread rain will be with us for much of the day. Rain will be the steadiest in the morning before tapering off a bit in the afternoon, so plan on a wet holiday for anyone traveling or heading outdoors. Temperatures will stay chilly, with a high near 43 degrees. An east-northeast wind at 15 to 20 mph will add to the raw feel.

Most areas will see a half inch to an inch of rain Thursday, and the combination of wet roads and periods of heavier rain could slow Thanksgiving travel. Give yourself extra time if you will be on the roads and keep the rain gear handy.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the mountains through this evening. A Wind Advisory is in place for the lowlands of Indiana, Westmoreland, Fayette counties as well as all of Armstrong and Clarion counties.

Showers will linger Thursday night into Friday as colder air works into the region. Friday will stay cloudy and chilly with occasional rain showers, and some mixed precipitation could develop at times. High temperatures will only reach around 40 degrees, with southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph making it feel even colder.

Most of the weekend will be dry with only a few passing showers later in the day Sunday.

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