MT. PLEASANT, Pa. — UPDATE: The Mt. Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department said she has been found.

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Previous coverage:

A 16-year-old girl with autism has gone missing in Mt. Pleasant.

Police said Stormie was last seen leaving her home on Diamond Street in a green jacket and pajama pants.

At 5:55 a.m., the Mt. Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department said search teams from across Westmoreland County had been actively searching all night Sunday into Monday, but she had not yet been located.

Anyone who sees Stormie or may have information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

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