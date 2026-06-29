Heat advisory in effect Tuesday through Friday as temperatures climb throughout the week

PITTSBURGH — A Heat Advisory will be in effect Tuesday through Friday as a dangerous combination of high temperatures and humidity could push heat index values as high as 100F to 104F.

Heat Advisory

We will not get much relief from the heat overnight either with warm lows in the mid 70s into the through the weekend.

Plan for the heat this week by scheduling outdoor activities to early morning or late day or reschedule if possible. Check on neighbors and keep a close eye on the very young or very old and your pets.

Severe Weather Team 11 is also tracking the chance for storms which could impact your Fourth of July plans, so check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News and download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

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