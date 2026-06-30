What you can do to stay safe during this week’s heat wave

Officials are warning everyone to do what they can to prepare for this week’s high temperatures.

June is closing out and welcoming July temperatures.

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The Steel City is turning into the Sweltering City as the temperatures reach the 90s.

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Allegheny County has activated a Code Red Heat Advisory this week.

Cooling centers are opening up from Pittsburgh to Verona to Charleroi throughout the day.

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“We will have food and drinks and snacks and obviously a colder atmosphere for anyone, open to all,” Director of Parks and Recreation Eric Sloan said.

When it gets this hot, air conditioning units will be humming and working overtime.

“When’s the last time you checked the batteries on your thermostat? Make sure those are fresh. Also, changing your filters. When’s the last time you really changed the filter on your system? Make sure that that’s clean and doesn’t have a lot of dust on it because that restricts the airflow,” Restano Heating, Cooling and Plumbing General Manager Mike Long said.

Don’t forget about your pets! Try to limit their outside time. The best time for those dog walks is first thing in the morning or later in the evening.

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All of us are encouraged to drink lots of water.

Duquesne Light Company also wants you to be prepared. They say high temperatures can cause power outages.

Make sure you have an emergency kit ready and keep your phone charged.

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