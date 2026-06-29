Arrest warrant issued for man accused in attack at Verona bar that left man with serious injuries

VERONA, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused in a violent attack at a bar in Verona over the weekend.

Police responded to the Hula Bar on East Railroad Avenue for an altercation and a severely injured patron around 11:12 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a man being treated by bystanders who were rendering first aid. Police said the 27-year-old victim had lacerations to his face and neck. He was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Pittsburgh with potential life-threatening injuries and was last listed in serious condition.

On Monday, the Verona Police Department identified the suspect as Michael Powell, 39, of Oakmont. A felony arrest warrant for aggravated assault has been issued for Powell.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Verona Police Department at 911.

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