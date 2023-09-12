17-year-old charged as an adult for double stabbing after Sto-Rox football game

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The person suspected of stabbing two people near the Sto-Rox Junior/Senior High School after a varsity football game has surrendered to police.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Maniyah Turner, 17, surrendered to authorities at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. She is charged as an adult with aggravated assault.

Turner has been processed into the Allegheny County Jail.

Commissioners told Channel 11 the stabbing was about a block away from the football game in an alley.

