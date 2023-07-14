17-year-old wanted for fatal shooting of teen in Aliquippa surrenders to police

Lamar Seymour, the 17-year-old wanted for shooting and killing another teen in Aliquippa, surrendered to law enforcement today.

Dahvea Sparrow, 15, was shot and killed while leaving a house party in Aliquippa on Saturday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Beaver County leaders work to find solutions after 2 teen boys fatally shot within 24 hours

Seymour turned himself into the Beaver County sheriff, according to Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier. State police will take him into custody and transport him to the Freedom District Magistrate Office at 2:30 p.m. for a hearing.

“We wish to thank the citizens of Aliquippa for assisting law enforcement and making this arrest possible and we again extend our prayers and sympathies to the Sparrow family and citizens of Aliquippa,” Sparrow said in a news release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

