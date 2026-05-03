Jane Bareikis makes history with third-straight Pittsburgh Marathon championship

PITTSBURGH — The 2026 Pittsburgh Marathon continues to be a historic day!

Jane Bareikis won the marathon’s women’s division with an unofficial time of 2:30:33, becoming the first woman to win the marathon three years in a row.

Her feat is the latest among a notable race day, like Pittsburgh native Will Loevner winning the marathon’s men’s division and the women’s half marathon winner setting a race record.

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