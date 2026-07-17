Picklesburgh continuing as planned, despite poor air quality

PITTSBURGH — Day one of Picklesburgh 2026 went on as planned despite the smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires that blanketed the region.

Thousands of people flocked to Downtown Pittsburgh and the North Shore for all things pickle.

“We’re selling smoked pickles, today,” one vendor joked.

We spoke to a number of people. They told us they were doing fine so far.

“Getting a little smoked out but it’s all good,” Stanley Ference of Sewickley said.

“Not too bad. There’s a wind going,” Alicia Trucco said. Despite the heat and smoke, she was dressed as a pickle.

Vendors said they were being careful.

“I’m an old guy but I’m dealing with it okay. We’re making sure everybody is hydrating and taking breaks,” Tom Petrone of “I’Dill Pickle said.

“Nobody is having a hard time breathing. We’re standing here enjoying it. If anything, it’s blocking the sun a little bit,” Michael Blackburn of “The Pickle Pirate” said.

Vendors and festival goers will have to get used to it. The smoke isn’t going anywhere.

“Overnight tonight it looks as if we’re going to continue to have rather stagnant air conditions,” Tony Sadar said. He’s an Air Quality Meteorologist and retired from the Allegheny County Health Department a few years ago.

“Wind speeds should increase and we’ll get relief on Saturday,” he said.

In the meantime, he’s advising people to stay inside and limit outdoor activities.

A spokesperson from the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership told Channel 11 they are monitoring air quality at Picklesburgh and have on-site medical help if needed.

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