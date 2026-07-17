Clairton, Homestead murder victims were in a relationship, expecting child, family says

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — As police continue to investigate the deaths of an 18-year-old man killed in a park in Homestead on Wednesday and an 18-year-old pregnant woman shot in Clairton on Monday, family members say the two victims knew each other.

Multiple family members of the woman, whose name has not been confirmed by investigators, said the father of her unborn child was the Homestead murder victim.

Allegheny County Police are investigating both homicides and did not say if they believe the two were connected or a coincidence.

“Both incidents are active, ongoing investigations and we do not have any further information to share at this time,” a spokesman for ACPD said via text.

It’s not clear if the couple was targeted in both attacks and if the man killed at the park was the same man who police said was injured in the Clairton shooting.

“This is a heartbreaking incident for our entire community, especially because it occurred in a place meant for children and families to gather,” Homestead Mayor Mary Nesby said.

Detectives could be seen returning to the playground Thursday to dig for an object. They would not say what they were looking for.

Police said several people were seen running from the park after the man was shot. They have not announced any arrests or suspects.

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