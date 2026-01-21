18-year-old accused of stealing $7,000 from Pittsburgh vape shop

Police say 18-year-old Brena Sample was arrested on accusations that she broke into a vape shop on Tuesday, stealing over $7,000 worth of merchandise. Police say there were two juveniles with Sample.

“You should be in bed getting ready for school. That’s what you should be doing,” said customer Nikaya Johnson. “I hope that young lady gets a wakeup call and changes her life around, otherwise things won’t look good for her in the future.”

Police say Sample and the juveniles can be seen on city surveillance video running from the smoke shop and onto a PRT bus. Police say they found the bus at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and Moorewood Avenue, where Sample was arrested. Sample reportedly had the stolen items inside grocery bags.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the juveniles with Sample “uttered” to police that they had a gun. Officers located a replica BB gun.

The shop owner reportedly told police that fixing the damage would cost around $2,800.

“It’s just really ridiculous. It’s scary because people put so much hard work in. They work very hard and you don’t know what’s to come,” another customer said.

Sample was taken to Allegheny County Jail and is facing charges of burglary, criminal mischief and corruption of minors.

