18-year-old threatened to ‘shoot up’ St. Patrick’s Day parade in Indiana, police say

INDIANA, Pa. — An 18-year-old is accused of threatening violence at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Indiana on Saturday.

In a social media post, the Indiana Borough Police Department said Chase Joshua Mansfield of Indiana was arrested in the 600 block of Philadelphia Street by officers who were assigned to the parade.

Police say hundreds of people attended the parade, which began at 11 a.m.

Minutes after the parade began, a person told an officer that a man said he was going to “shoot up the parade” while walking by, police say. Another unrelated witness then reported similarly.

One of the witnesses pointed out the suspect, and officers detained him.

Police say Mansfield had no weapons on him at the time.

“This incident exposes a danger that is possible at all large gatherings and public events,” Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl said. “It also highlights the importance of community members immediately reporting suspicious people and activity to police. See something — say something. We are always safer working together!”

Mansfield is charged with making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct, online court records show.

He’s being held in the Indiana County Prison. Bail is set at $50,000.

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