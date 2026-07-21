18-year-old charged months after backing into child while delivering pizza

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he hit a 9-year-old boy while he was pulling into the driveway to the home where he was delivering pizza.

The incident happened on May 5 around 8:15 p.m., police say.

“My husband was downstairs and he heard a scream. So he yelled for me because I’m a nurse and I went out and assessed the situation,” said Katelyn Dush, who lives next door.

Dush said the boy ran inside to get his dad to call 911 and came back out. Police said the boy had injuries to his hips, elbow, and knee.

“So, they assessed him and took him to Children’s later that day,” Dush said.

Dush told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek Tuesday that her neighbor is doing much better.

“He seems to be recovering well,” she said. “He was limping around for a little bit during the summer, but he seems to be doing well now.”

Now, more than two months later, 18-year-old Nikolas Oesterling is facing charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Oesterling was delivering pizza for Papa John’s when he backed into the driveway where the boy was sitting. Police said Oesterling told them he never saw the boy until after he was hit.

Police charged him with careless driving and drug charges. They said Oesterling had a small amount of marijuana and a glass pipe with him during that delivery.

Police said they received surveillance video of the incident from The Early Learning Connections just across the street.

Dush is glad the boy is okay.

“My son likes to play with him frequently, so we’re happy to see him back to his normal self!” she said.

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