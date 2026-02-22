18-year-old suspected serial shoplifter arrested in Westmoreland County

A suspected serial shoplifter accused of targeting Walmart stores across the country was recently arrested after an attempted theft in North Huntingdon.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office says Andrew Reed, 18, of Detroit, tried to make a fraudulent purchase at the North Huntingdon Walmart on Feb. 19.

Employees stopped him, and he left the store without merchandise worth more than $2,100.

Police then stopped Reed in the parking lot and learned that he had several warrants across the country and had been trespassed from Walmart in Indiana, Florida and Arkansas.

The DA’s office says Reed is accused of 97 separate thefts at Walmart’s across the country, totaling more than $146,000.

Reed was arraigned on several charges — retail theft, theft by deception and criminal use of a communication facility — then booked in the Westmoreland County Jail without bail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group