18-year-old woman arrested in connection to deadly Elliott stabbing

PITTSBURGH — A woman has been charged in connection to a deadly stabbing in Elliott.

Carlena Wells, 18, was arrested Thursday in Uptown, Pittsburgh police said.

The stabbing happened on March 21 in the 100 block of Steuben Street. Marc Kovach, 37, of Pittsburgh, was killed.

Dominic Johnson, 19, was charged the day after Kovach’s death.

Wells is charged with criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy.

