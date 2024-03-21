Homicide investigation underway after man found stabbed to death in Elliott

PITTSBURGH — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death near the front of a home in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood.

Detectives were called to the 100 block of Steuben Street at 11:53 a.m. for a man who was found unresponsive outside of a vacant home.

Only Channel 11 was there while detectives were investigating. Live report with the latest on this developing story - on 11 News at 6 p.m.

Public Safety Officials said detectives found the man, 37, near the front of the home and down some steps that were not visible from the street.

Police said he had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group