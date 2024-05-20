‘We were very lucky’: Pittsburgh Zoo operations nearly normal days after being hit by tornado

PITTSBURGH — Days after taking a direct hit from a tornado, operations at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium are pretty much back to normal.

Zoo officials tell us that timing, and regular drills, were on their side when the storm hit.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 6 p.m., reporter Alyssa Raymond explains what could have happened if zookeepers weren’t able to quickly get some of the animals inside.

