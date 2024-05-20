Local

‘We were very lucky’: Pittsburgh Zoo operations nearly normal days after being hit by tornado

By Alyssa Raymond, WPXI-TV

Pittsburgh Zoo tornado damage Caution tape lines a fence at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium where the grounds were damaged by a tornado.

PITTSBURGH — Days after taking a direct hit from a tornado, operations at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium are pretty much back to normal.

Zoo officials tell us that timing, and regular drills, were on their side when the storm hit.

