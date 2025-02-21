19-year-old accused firing shots at another driver after crash in East Pittsburgh

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A 19-year-old from Penn Hills was arrested and charged after a shooting and crash in East Pittsburgh.

On Thursday, police responded to a crash in the area of Braddock Avenue and Cable Avenue around 12 p.m.

Police said after the crash happened, one of the drivers began firing shots at the driver of the other car.

No one was hit by gunfire, but one person was taken to a hospital for injuries from the crash.

The 19-year-old is facing several charges.

