$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Although most Pennsylvania lottery players are focused on the enormous Powerball jackpot, some are still getting lucky on Mega Millions drawings.

>>> Powerball: Jackpot grows to $1.23 billion

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket purchased in the state won $1 million in Saturday’s drawing by matching five of the drawn numbers, but not the Mega Ball.

The Mega Millions website says there were three other $1 million winning tickets in Saturday’s drawing. Those tickets were sold in California and Florida.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 20-30-54-63-65, and the Mega Ball number was 14. The Megaplier was 3X.

The Mega Millions jackpot is currently estimated to be worth $97 million.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group