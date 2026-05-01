$1M winning Powerball ticket sold in Pittsburgh area

Although Pennsylvania missed out on the jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Pittsburgh area.

The ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 3-19-35-51-67.

Smoker Friendly, located at 511 Rodi Road in Penn Hills Township, Allegheny County, will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Winners have one year to validate their ticket and claim their prize.

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