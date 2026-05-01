Cool weather sticks around for Pittsburgh Marathon weekend

PITTSBURGH — Off-and-on rain can be expected this afternoon ahead of a weak front. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out this evening before rain exits by sunset. It will get chilly again tonight, with almost all neighborhoods falling into the low to mid-30s.

Cloud cover and a light wind may prevent a widespread frost, but continue to cover or keep any sensitive vegetation inside to be on the safe side. A few light showers may pop up Saturday, but the bigger headline will remain the temperature, with highs only in the low 50s.

This could be one of the coldest Pittsburgh Marathons on record, with temperatures in the mid-30s at the start of the race. The good news about Sunday is we’ll have dry weather and temperatures rebounding closer to 60 during the afternoon.

A brief warm-up is coming early next week with highs near 70 on Monday before more rain moves in and another blast of cooler air toward the end of the week.

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