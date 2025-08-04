$1M winning scratch-off ticket sold at Pittsburgh-area Giant Eagle

A Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Giant Eagle store in Penn Hills.

The winning ticket was part of the $1,000,000 Winnings Scratch-Off game, a $20 lottery game that offers top prizes of $1 million. The retailer, located at 9001 Frankstown Road, will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery emphasizes that the distribution of winning Scratch-Off tickets is random, and neither the Lottery nor its retailers know where winning tickets will be sold until a prize is claimed.

