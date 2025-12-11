2 Allegheny County EMS agencies announce merger

Two Allegheny County EMS agencies have announced a merger.

Foxwall EMS and West Deer EMS announced they are combining forces to serve the people who live in their communities.

Medics say the new partnership is a way to combat the struggles of rising costs and decreasing revenue from insurance reimbursement.

“Maintaining the level of service and engagement our communities have come to expect from their local ambulance requires that we remain proactive and creative to ensure sustainability. Strengthening partnerships is key to ensuring the quality of EMS care within our region,” a statement from both agencies said.

West Deer was established in 1977 and serves people who live in West Deer Township and Indiana Township.

Foxwall EMS treats patients within Aspinwall and Fox Chapel.

Combined, the services respond to an estimated 4,000 emergency calls annually.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group