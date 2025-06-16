2 area lakes named among the best for swimming

Two popular destinations for Western Pennsylvania residents were named the 10 best lakes to take a dip in the entire country!

USA Today, as part of its 2025 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, just revealed its list of the best lakes for swimming. The winning watering holes were nominated by a panel of experts and voted on by the public.

Lake Erie was named No. 10 on this list, loved for its hundreds of miles of shoreline, plenty of sandy beaches and Presque Isle State Park.

Deep Creek, an artificial reservoir in Maryland that’s a popular getaway, was featured in the No. 6 spot, recognized as a fishing and swimming destination.

