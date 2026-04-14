Missing teens considered endangered; City of Washington police asking for help finding them

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The City of Washington Police are asking the public for help in finding two missing and endangered teenagers.

Stephany Frazier and Martell Jones, both 15 years old, were reported missing on April 12 and are believed to be together.

Police said Stephany Frazier left behind a note indicating possible intent to harm herself, and that her safety is of immediate concern.

Stephany Frazier is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She is known to have blue-dyed highlights in the front and back of her hair. She was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Martell Jones is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing around 145 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said they are actively working to find both teens. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts, or who may have had contact with them, is asked to contact Detective Brady Stallings at 724-223-4225 or by email at bstallings@washingtonpa.us.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to tips@washingtonpa.us.

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