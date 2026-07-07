2 arrested, gun recovered after shots fired incident in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — As a crackdown on violent crime picks up in Aliquippa, police made two arrests and recovered an illegal firearm on Tuesday.

Aliquippa Police say around 9:17 a.m., officers responded to a shots-fired incident on McLean Street in the Hollywood section of the city.

Witnesses reportedly told officers they saw two Black men wearing all-black clothing and ski masks following the gunfire. Additional witnesses reported seeing the men try and force their way into a home on Irwin Street before running away.

Aliquippa and Hopewell officers began a coordinated search and eventually located the suspects, who were arrested despite trying to run from police.

During the search, Aliquippa Police say a K9 helped discover a tan 9mm handgun equipped with a 30-round extended magazine that had no serial number.

A search warrant was executed and evidence has been submitted to the PSP crime lab for the ongoing investigation.

Aliquippa Police identify one suspect as Jaymir Williams, 18, of Aliquippa. He was charged with attempted criminal trespass and evading arrest.

The other suspect is a male juvenile and charged have been filed against him through Juvenile Services.

Other charges involving the gun are pending lab results.

If anyone has additional information regarding this incident, contact the Aliquippa Police Department at 724-378-8000. Anonymous tips are welcome.

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