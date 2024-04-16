2 boys seriously hurt in horse and buggy crash in Lawrence County

Two boys were seriously injured when the horse and buggy they were riding in crashed in Lawrence County.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. Sunday on Route 168 at Parsonage Road in Wilmington Township.

The buggy was crossing Route 168 onto Vosler Road when it was hit by a SUV, according to state police.

A 14-year-old boy who was driving the buggy and a 12-year-old passenger were taken to a local hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. There is no word on their current condition.

