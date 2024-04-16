Local

2 boys seriously hurt in horse and buggy crash in Lawrence County

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Two boys were seriously injured when the horse and buggy they were riding in crashed in Lawrence County.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. Sunday on Route 168 at Parsonage Road in Wilmington Township.

The buggy was crossing Route 168 onto Vosler Road when it was hit by a SUV, according to state police.

A 14-year-old boy who was driving the buggy and a 12-year-old passenger were taken to a local hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. There is no word on their current condition.

