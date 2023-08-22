2 charged in fatal Pittsburgh hit-and-run that killed father of 4

PITTSBURGH — Two people have been charged in a fatal hit-and-run that took place on Pittsburgh’s South Shore in January.

Zachary Gleason, 35, a father of four, was struck around 3 a.m. on Jan. 14 while he was walking on West Carson Street. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police say Markel Anthony Pulliam Jr., 25, of Washington, was driving a Honda Civic with a suspended license when he hit Gleason and fled the scene. Gleason was down in the road when he was then hit by a Chrysler 300 driven by Anthony Leon Baldwin, 55, of Pittsburgh, police said.

Pullam is charged with accidents involving death, accidents involving death while not licensed, driving with a suspended license and failing to stop and give aid.

Baldwin is charged with accidents involving death.

