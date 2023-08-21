2 lucky lottery winners split $135,995 prize; 1 ticket sold at local gas station

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Two lucky Pennsylvania lottery players are splitting the pot after hitting the Treasure Hunt jackpot.

A ticket sold at a Beaver Falls GetGo and one sold at a Giant Eagle in Crawford County matched the five numbers drawn, 4-7-14-15-20. The lucky winners split the $135,995 pot.

Pennsylvania Lottery says over 47,000 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes during that same drawing.

The lucky winners have a year to claim their prize.

Treasure Hunt is a game where players pay $1 and selects five numbers from 1 to 30. Drawings are held daily. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website.

