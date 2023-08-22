Popular Pittsburgh restaurant to rebrand, reopen as ‘The Foodture’

PITTSBURGH — Back to the Foodture, a popular Pittsburgh restaurant known for its wings, burgers and fries, will rebrand and reopen at the end of the week.

The owners announced the closing of both locations after a copyright dispute with Universal Studios over the restaurant’s name.

Universal claimed the name was too similar to the ‘Back to the Future’ franchise.

The owners announced the pop culture nostalgia-themed restaurant will reopen as ‘The Foodture.’

The South Side location will remain closed, but the owners said the Uptown location will reopen its doors on Saturday.

“We are going to get right back to where we left off and continue to build and grow and eventually franchise,” the owners told Channel 11.

