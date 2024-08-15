2 charged in Wilmerding deadly shooting

WILMERDING, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after a deadly shooting in Wilmerding Wednesday afternoon.

Jackiel Young, 19, and Lynell Wilson-Smith, 18, are both facing multiple charges including criminal homicide and robbery.

Allegheny County 911 said police were called to State Street near Lilac Way at 2:11 p.m.

First responders found a man at the scene who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A neighbor’s doorbell video captured the sounds of the gunfire. Several rapid shots of gunfire can be heard. Then there’s a pause and more gunshots ring out.

Detectives have not yet released the age or name of the victim.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group