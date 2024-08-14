Man killed in Wilmerding shooting

Local

WILMERDING, Pa. — A man was killed in a shooting in Wilmerding Wednesday.

Allegheny County 911 said police were called to State Street near Lilac Way at 2:11 p.m.

First responders found a man at the scene who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

