Man killed in Wilmerding shooting

WILMERDING, Pa. — A man was killed in a shooting in Wilmerding Wednesday.

Allegheny County 911 said police were called to State Street near Lilac Way at 2:11 p.m.

First responders found a man at the scene who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel is at the scene, actively working to learn more about this breaking situation. Watch Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m. for the latest.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group