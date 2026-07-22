3 tornadoes touched down in Western Pennsylvania on Tuesday

Storms in Western Pennsylvania spurred three tornadoes.

The National Weather Service confirms to Channel 11’s Andrew Havarenk that three EF-0 tornadoes touched down: one in Pulaski, one on Bauder School Road in Portersville and another on Yellow Creek Road also in Portersville.

Andrew is out in Butler County today, surveying the damage the storms left behind. Tune in to Channel 11 starting at 4 p.m. for what he learned.

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