Pittsburgh police trying to find missing 13-year-old last seen in Beechview area Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for help to find a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police say Isaiah Kennedy was last seen in the Beechview area on Saturday. They think he could be in the Beechview, Mt. Oliver or Brentwood areas.

Isaiah is 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has medium-length dreads. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie, gray sweatpants and black/white Nikes.

Anyone with information about where Isaiah is should call 412-323-7141 or 911.

