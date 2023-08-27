Local

Coroner called to crash on Route 43 in Washington County

By WPXI.com News Staff

The coroner was called to a crash along Route 43, also known as the Mon-Fayette Expressway, in Washington County early Sunday, 911 dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes near California at mile marker 33.

Dispatchers also told us two people were taken to a hospital.

The road was closed for hours but has since been reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

