2 dogs from Paws Across Pittsburgh play in Puppy Bowl XX

Two puppies were representing Pittsburgh during the national Puppy Bowl on Sunday.

The dogs were originally from Paws Across Pittsburgh and were particularly selected for the event.

The event is all about bringing attention to adoptions and fostering at local animal shelters and rescues.

Gertie and Margo were this year’s stars. Both dogs were adopted and are Bichapoos, a mix between a Bichon Friese and a Toy Poodle.

Gertie’s team was declared the winner but her owners say they are the ones who took home the prize.

“It’s been super fun, a little crazy, but we’ve been really excited to get to spend the time with our family and Gertie and really bring awareness to adopting puppies and adopting dogs versus buying them. It’s a really fun experience,” said Gertie’s owner Bethany Hess.+

Despite the fact that Margo and Getie were able to find their homes, Paws Across Pittsburgh hopes their representation will encourage others to adopt dogs from rescues or shelters.

“We were thrilled to get invited and have our dogs on there. it was a really great experience. we’re really hoping to get some adoptions from there and get some new volunteers and new fosters. we’re pretty hopeful about that,” said Jackie Armour, president of Paws Across Pittsburgh.

The three-hour-long matchup was the biggest Puppy Bowl yet with 131 puppies from 73 shelters playing from across the country.

Cats got their moment in the spotlight too during the kitten half-time show.

