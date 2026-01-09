2 dogs dead after fire in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Two dogs are dead after a fire in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood on Friday.

Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Climax Street just before 8 a.m. for reports of a house fire, Pittsburgh Public Safety says.

The one-alarm fire was under control by 8:20 a.m.

No people were injured. Two dogs were rescued from the building, but later died, officials say.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

The investigation into the fire’s cause is ongoing.

