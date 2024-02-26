2 Dollar Generals in Allegheny County now offer fresh produce

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Two recently remodeled Allegheny County Dollar Generals are now offering produce.

The store on Route 51 in Clairton and on Buttermilk Hollow Road in Pittsburgh are getting the produce section, which strives to offer the top 20 items sold in typical grocery stores. That includes fresh fruit and vegetables like tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes and more.

“Although we are not a grocery store, we believe the addition of produce... highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes affordable prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development.

The store will also continue to offer frozen and refrigerated foods, along with the same categories, brands and products typically sold at Dollar General.

Dollar General says it offers produce in more than 5,000 stores, many of which are in food deserts.

