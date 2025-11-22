2 families displaced after partial foundation collapse in Pittsburgh home

PITTSBURGH — Two families were forced out of their Pittsburgh home overnight after part of it collapsed.

The collapse happened along Steuben Street in the city’s West End.

The damage isn’t visible from the outside, but police tell us that part of the foundation collapsed in the basement. The reason for the collapse wasn’t immediately clear.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group