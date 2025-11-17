2 firefighters treated at scene of house fire in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH — Two firefighters were treated on scene after battling a vacant house fire in Hazelwood Monday morning.

According to Captain Jason Marino with Pittsburgh Fire, crews were called to a structure fire on Glenwood Avenue.

The fire is believed to have started in the basement and then spread to the other floors.

No one was inside the structure and it appears to be a vacant home.

Two firefighters were treated by EMS for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

