2 goalies with ties to the Pittsburgh-area make their Olympic debuts

Two former Pen’s Elite goalies made their Olympic debut on Tuesday.

Gwyneth Philips and Ava McNaughton both took the ice at goalie for Team USA’s women’s hockey game against Switzerland.

Philips took the lion’s share of time on the ice, with 58:12 in net and stopping 20 shots. McNaughton played the remaining 1:48 and stopped a single shot.

Team USA shut out Switzerland to remain undefeated in the Milan Cortina Games so far. And again, a different player scored each of the five goals.

Team USA plays its final preliminary round game on Tuesday against Canada.

